HSC 2022: The five Hunter students who couldn't be beaten

LARA White knew when she heard Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell's voice on the other end of the phone it would be a call to remember.
Lara, 18, set herself a goal of achieving the top spot in Earth and Environment Science at Newcastle High. Ms Mitchell broke the news she was equal first in the state.
"It did not seem possible to me [to top the state]," Lara said.
"I can't remember [what I said], it was a bit of a whirlwind and I could not believe it was happening."
Lara was one of five Hunter students recognised on Wednesday for outperforming thousands of their peers in five Higher School Certificate subjects.
St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton students Samara Payne and Jack Breasley were equal number one in Community and Family Studies (CAFS) and Mathematics Advanced respectively.
Newcastle Grammar School's Lucy O'Brien - who is overseas - was equal first place in Music 1.
One School Global Maitland's Orlando Kennard led the state in the Financial Services examination.
"I feel really proud of myself and relieved that all of the hard work paid off," Lara said.
"I really like science courses, especially since not many girls pick science because they think it's too hard or it's male dominated.
"I really like the challenge of science and the knowledge that you gain from those subjects."
Samara, 18, said she hadn't expected to perform so well.
"My friends and I ranked what our highest and lowest exams were going to be and I had CAFS as my lowest, so I was very surprised," she said.
"It's very exciting and I'm proud of myself. I'm more shocked than excited. It doesn't really feel real."
She transferred from Biology to CAFS and liked that it was "real life kind of stuff that was useful knowledge to have".
Jack, 17, is in year 12 and completed Mathematics Advanced through the school's accelerated program. He relishes problem solving.
"It's almost surreal and was very very unexpected but also quite exciting," he said. Jack started the accelerated program in year nine.
"[The aim] was to get one subject over and done with and be able to put time into it to do quite well. Even now during school I'm finding it a bit easier, a bit more relaxed, having four periods a week [free]."
Lara said she spent three to four hours each day studying across all of her subjects.
"One of my teachers told me the Christmas break was a really good opportunity to make study notes and practice questions ... and then it carried on to other holidays."
Lara said sport was her outlet and she continued netball, tennis, touch football and swimming.
"I thought it was really important to stay active for my mental and physical health... you need a break from the constant studying."
Samara said she spent about two hours studying for each subject each week and five hours a day revising before trials.
She continued working and exercising.
"I went to the gym after every HSC exam - you've got to get the stress out a little bit and reset the mind, so I could come back and do more study."
She was inspired by her older sister and encouraged by her teachers Louise Fanning and Andrea Sellis to work consistently and make notes every week.
"I was pretty motivated," she said.
"I have really high standards for myself and I want an ATAR in the 90s, so that was a bit of a driving force as well."
Jack said doing about 15 practice papers, making summary notes after each topic, being organised and his supportive teachers Matthew Priest at St Francis Xavier's College and Tracy Zander at St Pius X High were key to his success.
He is a competitive swimmer who has been waking for training at 4.30am every weekday for seven years- including on the day of his exam.
"It got my mind working and active."
Newcastle Grammar School's director of learning and teaching Lisa Peterson said Lucy's achievement reflected her "talent, drive and commitment to achieving excellence over many years".
"She is an exceptional student who has contributed extensively to the life of the school, both academically and culturally - with her performance in Wicked of particular note. Lucy's accomplishments are simply outstanding. She is well placed to craft an amazing future."
Lara hopes to study veterinary science at the University of Queensland.
"If you set your mind to something, if you have a goal you want to achieve, it's totally possible with hard work and dedication... I encourage other kids to really try their hardest and set goals for themselves."
Samara is considering a health degree but will revisit her options after she gets her ATAR. Jack will sit the rest of his HSC - including Mathematics Extension 2 - next year.
The five students were among 126 acknowledged in a Wednesday ceremony for finishing first in one of the 114 HSC subjects.
Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated the students and said they should be proud of what they accomplished.
"These young people have shown what can be achieved when you combine ability and passion with commitment, qualities which will prove invaluable throughout their careers and lives," Mr Perrottet said.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 135 certificates were presented to 126 students, with nine students topping more than one course.
"These students have triumphed in their final senior years of school and deserve to be celebrated," Ms Mitchell said.
"Today we also thank the schools, the teachers and school communities who supported these students throughout their education journey, as well as their parents and carers.
"It is also so important that we celebrate students who have achieved outstanding outcomes in the face of adversity, which is why this year, we've introduced a new award to recognise the resilience of schools impacted by flooding across the state."
This year, 14 Commendation Awards were issued in recognition of school communities who set-up learning spaces and provided the necessary resources to ensure students could continue learning despite challenges due to flooding.
All Round Achievers, Top Achievers and Distinguished Achievers will be published on the NESA website at midday tomorrow.
All 75,000 students who sat at least one HSC exam in 2022 will receive their results by SMS, email and online from 6am tomorrow.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
