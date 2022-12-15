Police officers attached to Maitland Police station rolled up their sleeves at Maitland Donor Centre this week to give back to the community they serve.
Six officers visited the centre on Wednesday, December 14 to donate blood as part of NSW Police's Bleed4Blue campaign.
A total of 12 officers from across Port Stephens-Hunter Police District donated blood on the day.
Bleed4Blue launched in 2018 following the stabbing of NSW Detective Sergeant John Breda on Australia Day - more than 100 bags of blood were needed to keep him alive.
NSW Police are in a challenge with their counterparts in other states and territories, to see which can donate the most blood and plasma from December to February.
Officer in Charge at Maitland Police Station Chief Inspector Dan Skelly was there on Wednesday to cheer on his colleagues.
Insp Skelly has had leukaemia so can't donate blood, but he knows more than most the importance of blood donors.
"It saved my life," he said.
"Not only blood as in the red stuff in our veins, but stem cells contained within the bone marrow saves people's lives too."
Insp Skelly received a bone marrow transplant earlier this year, and said "blood products and blood itself is the very essence of life".
"Blood saves people's lives - we're an emergency service, we're chartered to help the community and it's the least we can do to come down and give blood," he said.
"I'm extremely proud that they (Maitland Police officers) can come down here and further assist their community over and above the duties of a police officer."
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Sergeant Adam French donated blood on Wednesday and said it was his sixth time in the chair.
He said his father had a blood transfusion recently and this is his way of giving back to the blood stores.
"It's very easy to do, just do it," he said.
"It's one of the easiest things you can do and it will save someone's life."
Lifeblood Maitland Donor Centre manager Michelle Short said the Red Cross is in need of red cells, plasma and platelets all the time, but especially around Christmas when regular donors have other commitments.
"We're always happy to take new donors, anyone that's able to come on in and help us keep the nation supplied," she said.
Ms Short said a lot of blood and plasma donations go to people with cancer and autoimmune disorders.
She was very happy so many police stopped by to donate for Bleed4Blue.
"We encourage it every year and I'm seeing way more police than I was actually expecting today, so there's a big grin on my face," she said.
To book a donation call 13 14 95 visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
