Toby Price three seconds off lead after Stage 9 of Dakar Rally

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 11 2023 - 11:10am, first published 7:21am
Toby Price took full advantage of a navigational error by other leading riders to finish second on Stage 9 and is now just three seconds behind the leader. Picture courtesy of Dakar Rally.

Australia's Toby Price is second just three seconds behind overall leader American Skyler Howes after finishing second on Stage 9 of the 2023 Dakar Rally.

