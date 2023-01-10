Toby Price three seconds off lead after Stage 9 of Dakar Rally

Australia's Toby Price is second just three seconds behind overall leader American Skyler Howes after finishing second on Stage 9 of the 2023 Dakar Rally.
Price took advantage of a navigational error by the leading group to cut Howes' lead and finish one minute and two seconds behind Howe's Husqvarna teammate Argentinian Luciano Benavides.
Howes was a further one minute and 55 seconds behind Price on a stage which saw the majority of the top 10 including Australian Daniel Sanders dropping significant time after losing their way.
Price's Red Bull KTM teammate Kevin Benavides from Argentina was the only other rider from the top 10 to avoid getting lost, but dropped from second to third and is now just over five minutes behind the top two.
The next best is France's Adrien Van Beveren who is 15m40s off the pace in fourth after the Monster Energy rider finished 14th on Stage 9.
Sanders was 18th on the stage finishing 19m41s behind the leader. The Red Bull Gas Gas rider is now ninth overall 23m49s behind.
"It's been a good day for me finishing second for Stage 9, It looks like the boys in front got lost just before the refuel," said Price, who was fourth, 1m58s behind Howes going into the day.
"I navigated through there really well, so that meant I was able to make up some minutes. I just tried to hold it on a bit today.
"All in all, I felt really good today, it's nice to feel fresh after the rest day. Sometimes you just need a good siesta.
"It looks like tomorrow will be mostly all sand, so we'll try our best there and see where we end up."
