The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

Hunter Events Group Bar & BBQ Festival is finally here after flood-related postponement

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival goes ahead January 21 and 22. Picture supplied.

After its original July date was postponed due to floods, the Hunter Events Bar and BBQ Festival is finally going ahead this weekend at Maitland Showground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.