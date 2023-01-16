After its original July date was postponed due to floods, the Hunter Events Bar and BBQ Festival is finally going ahead this weekend at Maitland Showground.
Over Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, the showground will be abuzz with the sizzle of barbecues, beat of live music and excitement of thrilling live shows.
There will be something for everyone, with major attractions Aussie FMX Freestyle Motocross, the Hot Wheels Stunt Team and live aerobatics from Paul Bennett Airshows.
On Saturday night at 8.30pm a beautiful fireworks display will light up the night sky, and top grill-masters will come from all over the east coast to compete in an official Australasian BBQ Alliance and Steak Cookoff Association competition with a $10,000 prize pool.
Hunter Events Group director and event founder Louise Manning said she and her team are so happy this event can finally go ahead.
"We're here ready to rock and roll this weekend and we're excited, lots of excitement," she said.
"It's generating some really good traction, which is amazing, everyone seems to be really excited about what's to come."
This will be the second Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival - the first was planned for 2020 but was postponed to mid-2021 due to COVID, before being moved to October due to lockdown, and then finally going ahead in January 2022.
The second event was then scheduled for July 2022, before being postponed due to the showground being covered in about a foot of water.
Ms Manning said Aussie FMX will be doing meet and greets and endless demonstrations, the Hot Wheels team will be doing plenty of stunts and Paul Bennett Airshows will be performing each day as well.
"There's lots to taste, lots to see, lots to do and lots to learn," she said.
"We've got live music and entertainment throughout the entire weekend, both indoors and outdoors and an abundance of food trucks and market stalls, so plenty of food options to purchase throughout the day.
"We've also got a really good alcohol zone lineup - we've got local beer, we've got wine, cider, liqueur, a whole bunch of different varieties of alcohol.
"We've got some really amazing master classes and live demonstrations lined up, even a little bit of trivia, there's something for everyone."
For the little ones, there's a kids zone and kids entertainment.
Many of the vendors are local, and Ms Manning said the highlight for her will be the community coming together.
"The live music, sitting back with your mates having a drink or two and relaxing, taking in the ambiance and just enjoying a nice weekend out is exactly what I think most people are going to enjoy," she said.
Tickets for the event are available online and at the gate, and Ms Manning recommends purchasing online to avoid lines on the day.
The Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival is on Saturday, January 21 from 10am to 8.30pm, and Sunday, January 22 from 10am to 4pm at Maitland Showground.
The fireworks display will run from 8.30pm to 8.37pm on Saturday night and Hunter Events Group has advised to be mindful of the noise for your animals.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
