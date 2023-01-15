The Maitland Mercury
Australia's Toby Price runner-up in 2023 Dakar Rally

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:05am, first published 7:27am
Toby Price congratulates his Red Bull KTM teammate Kevin Benavides after the Argentinian overtook him on the final leg to win the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture courtesy of Dakar Rally.

Australia's Toby Price has finished runner-up in the Dakar Rally after being overtaken on the final leg by his Red Bull KTM teammate Kevin Benavides.

