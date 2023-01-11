Australia's Toby Price was able to take advantage of a significant buffer on his rivals to "play it safe" in a difficult Stage 10 through sand dunes.
Price was 16th on the stage, eight minutes and 16 seconds behind winner Ross Branch from Botswana, but is still third overall two minutes and 10 seconds behind Red Bull KTM teammate Argentinian Kevin Bevanides, who was fourth through the dunes
Overnight leader American Skyler Howes also took a cautious approach on the 114km timed section and was 15th on the stage to drop back to second overall.
The Husqvarna rider is 1m29s behind Benavides, but like Price is ideally placed ahead of the marathon Stage 11 which features a 247km timed section.
Benavides made up more than five minutes on Howes and Price on the stage.
Australian Daniel Sanders was six minutes behind Branch in 11th and is ninth overall, 23m40s off the pace.
Two-time Dakar champion Price took a tactical approach on the stage to set himself up for the following day.
"I tried to pace myself a little today through Stage 10 to make the least amount of errors and to also get a better starting position for tomorrow's longer 427km stage," Price said.
"It was a short stage. We just played it safe today. There was a lot of broken dunes and the sand was really soft. All in all, I think so far the position was pretty good.
"I didn't lose too much time, and now hopefully I'm well-placed for a solid day tomorrow. So far so good."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
