The Maitland Mercury celebrated its 180th anniversary on Saturday, January 7, 2023, making it one of the oldest newspapers in Australia.
We have been recording news for the Maitland community since the first edition of the Maitland Mercury and Hunter River General Advertiser was published on Saturday, January 7, 1843.
The Maitland Mercury is the third oldest regional newspaper in Australia, preceded only by the Geelong Advertiser (1840) and Launceston Examiner (1842).
That makes us among the oldest newspapers in Australia along with the Sydney Morning Herald (1831), The West Australian (1833) and The Melbourne Herald.
Today, we wish to thank our loyal readers, our valued advertisers and our wonderful staff, both past and present, for being part of this important milestone.
