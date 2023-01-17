The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury celebrates 180th anniversary

January 17 2023 - 12:18pm
A large crowd gathers outside the old Mercury building to wait for Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.

The Maitland Mercury celebrated its 180th anniversary on Saturday, January 7, 2023, making it one of the oldest newspapers in Australia.

