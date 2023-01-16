The Maitland Mercury
Public submissions re-open for Martins Creek Quarry on new material

Updated January 17 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:17am
Martins Creek Quarry. Picture by Marina Neil.

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison and Labor candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson have welcomed the Independent Planning Commission's (IPC) decision to reopen public submissions for the Martins Creek Quarry Project.

