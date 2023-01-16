Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison and Labor candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson have welcomed the Independent Planning Commission's (IPC) decision to reopen public submissions for the Martins Creek Quarry Project.
On December 23, 2022, the Commission made a statement extending the date for further submissions from the public in relation to the quarry on new material that had been submitted by the proponent.
The new deadline is January 31, 2023.
Jenny Aitchison MP said she is pleased the Independent Planning Commission has re-opened public submissions for the Martins Creek Quarry project.
"Local constituents whom I have met have shared with me their concerns about the significant impact of the proposed Martins Creek Quarry project on our roads and traffic within the Maitland local government area," she said.
"I urge people to make their wishes known to the Independent Planning Commission before the 31 January deadline."
Labor candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson said the proposal has been raised with her time and time again while door-knocking in Bolwarra, Lorn, Largs and Paterson.
"This is a very concerning issue for local residents, particularly the cumulative effect of increased truck movements on local roads," she said.
"People deserve to feel safe in their communities and on their local roads, so it's really important the IPC gets this right.
"I'll be doing everything I can, and I encourage local residents to make a submission to the IPC to have their voices heard."
View the IPC statement for instructions on how to submit a public submission.
