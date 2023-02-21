Police are appealing for information after reptiles and cash were stolen from Beresfield pet store Jonath's Animal Kingdom.
Police have been told that three snakes and two cash registers had been stolen from the premises - a huge blow to the store's owners who only obtained their reptile licence two weeks ago.
Between 4.15pm on Sunday, February 19 and 7.30am Monday, February 20, it is alleged two unknown persons gained access to the pet store on Balook Drive, Beresfield, by smashing a door of the property.
Police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident.
Jonath's Animal Kingdom owners Jodie and Nathan Nisbett-Bickell said it's a big blow to them and the business.
"We're a small family business from the community, we've got seven kid we support as well, so for us it's a big blow," Jodie said.
"It's devastating, people might think 'it's only three snakes', but it's the inconvenience - we lost a whole day of trading, and now I've got to replace all the cabinets that were broken, we've got to buy new tills and all of that costs money.
"It's a huge blow, we're not a multi-million dollar industry."
The three stolen snakes are Children's pythons, valued at $1300 all together, and the stolen registers had $2000 in them.
The business has only had its reptile licence for two weeks, and in that time Jodie and Nathan have had an increase of theft, particularly of ornaments and accessories in the reptile section.
"If anyone knows any information, even if they think it's just trivial or unimportant, we would love to hear from them," Jodie said.
Anyone with information about the incident, or CCTV footage near the location, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In the news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.