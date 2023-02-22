Maitland head into their blockbuster clash with last season's grand final opponents Lambton Jaffas on March 3 confident after a string of impressive pre-season results.
In a busy few weeks the Magpies have won 4-1 away against Wollongong United and then secured a 1-1 draw in the ACT against Canberra Croatia.
After accounting for Valentine 7-3 they faced Charlestown Azzuri last night and play their final trial against Cooks Hill on Saturday.
Maitland Coach Mick Bolch said 4 new signings in the off-season have integrated well, while the Magpies have only lost 2 squad members from last season with Zach Thomas heading to Melbourne and Joe Melmeth to Edgeworth.
The retention of most of the squad from last year has the Magpies well positioned to defend their premiership.
"We picked up Damon Green from Broadmeadow Magic, Rhys Cooper and Tommy Davies from Newcastle Olympic and Isaac Collins from the Jets Academy," he said.
"We've only lost two from our squad and we've added four to it so that strengthens us numbers wise and the competition for spots is really good, they are training at a very high standard - they all want to be in that squad for the first game of the season."
While results have been impressive the coach said the team can still take steps forward in the remaining trial games, including work on their defensive structure.
While admitting they will have a target on their backs as premiers, Bolch said the focus has been on preparing themselves for what will prove to be a fierce encounter against Lambton Jaffas on March 3.
"Last time we played them we got beat and first round last year we were held to a draw so really looking to start on a positive note this year," he said.
"There's a bit of history between the clubs, we beat them in the last round to win the premiership last year, they beat us in the grand final."
"So there's definitely no love lost between the two sides, they've recruited well, they've got a new coach in David Tanchevski so they'll be there or thereabouts at the end of the year."
However Bolch is confident with the added squad depth the team are looking stronger than last year.
"We do usually start pretty strong and if the form in our trial games is anything to go by I'd say we're definitely ready to go for round one," he said.
