The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Strong trial form has Magpies primed for grand final rematch against Lambton Jaffas in the opening round Northern NSW NPL

BC
By Ben Carr
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The majority of the Maitland squad are returning to defend their premiership in 2023. Picture by Graham Sports Photography.

Maitland head into their blockbuster clash with last season's grand final opponents Lambton Jaffas on March 3 confident after a string of impressive pre-season results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BC

Ben Carr

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.