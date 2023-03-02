A brand new program is coming to Maitland Regional Art Gallery, facilitated by both an artist and an architect.
The Young Architects is aimed at fostering a love of design and an ability to build in kids, by developing their skills in creative and critical architectural thought.
A monthly program designed to incorporate key learning areas such as science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, The Young Architects will bring kids together after school and during school holidays to create, learn, and grow together.
It's made possible through a unique partnership between Maitland Regional Art Gallery and EJE Architecture, who are generously funding the program.
Architects from EJE will join Gallery artists and tutors to design and facilitate fun and engaging workshops.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien called the program a dream combination of art and design with engineering, technology, and maths.
"Architecture is a practice that demands people to combine the creative with the technical, and The Young Architects aims to ignite the innate creativity of the child that loves dreaming up their perfect cubby house or pillow fort," she said.
"The program will also look at important issues like sustainability and accessibility in design, but more importantly, will have fun workshops and projects for kids.
"It's a new program for the gallery and we're delighted to be partnering with one of Australia's leading architecture firms actively engaged in education and advocacy in the architectural profession."
EJE director Holly Nyquist said the firm is thrilled to help bring the brand new program to Maitland.
"The Young Architects is such a unique, creative offering for young people and it's great to be able to partner with the Gallery to excite and inspire young minds," she said.
"A fun education program like this is a great chance for us to inspire young people to think creatively about design and do it in a way that also examines sustainability and how we live and work in the spaces around us."
Registrations for the first workshop on Thursday, March 30 are now open at mait.city/youngarchitects23.
There will be regular monthly workshops, with a special school holiday program and an end of year exhibition to showcase the year's work.
