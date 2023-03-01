Maitland councillors have voted unanimously to review the city's official Australia Day events and activities for 2024.
At Maitland City Council's Tuesday, February 28 ordinary meeting Cr Peter Garnham pushed for changes to be made to council's Australia Day program of events, in an effort to reignite the "vibrancy" seen at Maitland Park in previous years.
Cr Garnham moved that council review it's Australia Day event and activity arrangements, and that such a review would include considering a return of activities to Maitland Park including a free breakfast.
The review would also consider Maitland City Brass Band, City of Maitland Pipes and Drums and Maitland City Choir to be invited to participate annually, as well as the annual citizenship and awards ceremony to be held at Maitland Town Hall.
Cr Garnham recalled thousands of people used to attend Australia Day at Maitland Park and enjoy it, and many community groups were involved.
"All the people made the day vibrant and the community spirit was alive," he said.
"I just don't feel that at Lorn we're getting the same vibrancy, the same community involvement and the parking is not good over there.
The motion was seconded by Cr Mike Yarrington, who said "I know that Australia Day in the park is dependent on good weather, not too hot and not too rainy".
"But the vibrancy we've had in the park in the past is just fantastic and it's a good spot for the community to come together," Cr Yarrington said.
Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin said he is glad to see the inclusion of Maitland City Brass Band, Maitland City Pipes and Drums and Maitland City Choir.
Mayor Philip Penfold said he is very much looking forward to the citizenship and awards ceremony being hosted at Town Hall once it's ready.
The motion was voted for unanimously and carried.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
