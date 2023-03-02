Maitlanes LIVE - seven Maitland laneways to host events on Saturday

Seven sites, one big evening of entertainment - Maitland City Council's Maitlanes initiative will see seven laneways across central Maitland light up this weekend.
Each laneway will play host to something enchanting, entertaining, educational or intriguing this Saturday, March 4 from 3pm to 9pm.
From stand up comedy, trivia and a pop up cocktail bar in Coffin Lane, to a groovy DJ set and food trucks in Dransfield Lane, Maitlanes LIVE is the opening night of Council's Maitlanes project, which seeks to entice people to rediscover and reimagine the spaces in Central Maitland.
Linger longer during Stillsbury Lane's acoustic loungeroom sessions or take a walk on the wild side through Moore Street's Urban Jungle, which will play host to permaculture talks from Purple Pear Farm and botanical inspired mocktails.
Stir the imagination with sensory art workshops amidst NAB Lane's new cedar forest mural; or delight the little ones with free kids activities in Drill Hall Lane whilst roving performers, food truck pop ups and live music across the precinct will offer something sure to delight the whole family.
Maitland City Council's coordinator city events and activation Adam Franks said Maitlanes LIVE was a "free, all ages evening' with no tickets required for any of the activities or entertainment.
'We're inviting everyone into Central Maitland to explore the many sights, sounds and flavours of our many Maitlanes experiences," he said.
"Over the past month, we've seen each of these laneways reimagined through new artwork and murals, creation of green space and new fixtures and furniture to encourage people to sit and stay awhile.
"For Maitlanes LIVE, we're showcasing the potential of each space, with a wide range of activities and entertainment that cater to all ages."
Local businesses and creatives are set to benefit from the event, with plenty of outdoor dining options and spaces nestled between the city's targeted laneways.
"Maitlanes is also about boosting Maitland's night time economy and increasing visitation,' Mr Franks said.
"With dozens of local musos, artists, creatives and small businesses contributing to the program on the night."
Maitlanes is funded by the NSW Governments Streets as Shared Spaces program and will run until the end of April.
More information on the Maitlanes LIVE program - including set times and food options - can be found at mait.city/maitlanes-live.
