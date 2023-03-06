Bail for man who allegedly threw puppy against wall at Maitland

A man accused of throwing an eight-week-old puppy at a wall and breaking its leg - leaving it needing to be amputated - has been granted bail.
Jayden Ballangarry-Blair, 18, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm - domestic violence related - and committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal after he was involved in an altercation with a 24-year-old man at Maitland.
Police allege Mr Ballangarry-Blair assaulted the 24-year-old, injuring his eye, before he allegedly threw Dax - a cattle dog cross kelpie - against a wall.
The impact broke the puppy's leg. He was later taken to a vet surgery, where the leg was amputated, police said.
Mr Ballangarry-Blair faced Newcastle court on Saturday, where he was granted bail.
Among the conditions of his release, he has to report daily to Macksville police station.
He will face Raymond Terrace Local Court on March 20.
