Two of Maitland's best have been recognised for their outstanding service to the community.
Ramona Cocco and Sean Mychael's significant contributions and commitment to the local community have been acknowledged with a NSW Government Community Service Award.
The Community Service Award is distributed by the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet, after taking nominations from state members - who each select two individuals annually.
Ramona Cocco was instrumental in campaigning around the 'Rutherford Stink' for almost 30 years.
Her tireless dedication to seeing investigations into the foul odour that plagued the Rutherford community saw the NSW EPA step in, and order local business True Gain to cease disposal of dangerous waste via their discharge system.
Her advocacy didn't end there. She then worked determinedly to ensure the site was cleaned up and the polluters held to account.
With the NSW Government committing to $20 million to clean up the site, she further pushed for a change in legislation to ensure future polluters were accountable to the EPA".
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said she's "so proud of the work that Ramona has done for our community".
"It's great to have Ramona recognised for her outstanding dedication to this cause," she said.
In other news:
Sean Mychael, who helps people doing it tough, also received a Community Service Award.
Sean runs a service called Blade Mate Lawn Care which he started out of a desire to simply help people who were doing it tough and needed extra support.
After driving past a residence and seeing their yard a little out of control, he decided to stop and ask the resident 'what was going on for them'.
He found that the homeowner was struggling with her health and couldn't dedicate any time or money to keeping her yard maintained.
Out of this one conversation, through simply checking in with the person rather than judging them, he dedicated himself to helping those in a tough position and offering yard maintenance where they cannot do it for themselves.
This dedication to members of our community through purely pro bono support, saw Sean nominated by one of his over 100,000 YouTube followers.
Sean is an Australian Army veteran, who regularly raises money for worthwhile charities and causes, and regularly speaks about his struggles with mental health, further raising awareness around these issues.
This has been a particular driver in Sean's motivation to stop and have a conversation with people and just offer support wherever and however he is able.
Sean is an outstanding recipient, who gives so generously to those who need it most, Ms Aitchison said.
"I am so very proud to present him with this award for his dedication to our community in so many ways," she said.
"I congratulate both recipients of the NSW Government Community Service Award, and I'm grateful that both Ramona and Sean's fantastic contribution to our city has been noted at a state level.
"Both Ramona and Sean's sustained dedication to community service is a great example to everyone in our local community."
