Rutherford siblings Gabriella and Isaac Howells are getting ready to swim for gold in France this June at the Virtus Global Games.
The Howells will proudly don the green and gold as they represent Australia at the competition, which is the world's biggest multi-sport event for athletes with an intellectual impairment.
Gabriella (Gabby) and Isaac both have autism, but it hasn't stopped them from reaching for the stars.
At 14-years-old, Isaac is the youngest member of the Australian team, and is hoping to make a splash in the 11 events he competes in.
Gabby, 19, will compete in seven events this year, and it's not her first time competing.
She competed in the games, which are held every four years, in 2019 in Brisbane, where she came home with seven gold medals and three silver from 10 events.
Both Gabby and Isaac are passionate about campaigning for swimmers with autism to be allowed to compete at the Paralympics.
They hope by setting some world records at the Global Games, it might make the Paralympic committee listen to their plea.
"I like helping get autism out there, and showing that people can accomplish things, no matter what disability they have," Gabby said.
"I feel like it (swimming) is a safety net, it helps me a lot with my emotions and getting those emotions out, and I like connecting with other people."
Their mother, Katharine Chymiak, said she is very proud of her children.
"I'm pretty proud as any parent would be," she said.
Gabby said her favourite stroke is butterfly, and her favourite event is the 1500 freestyle.
She's feeling positive but nervous about competing in France.
"I'm nervous, as I think anyone would be. Going to a different country also is a bit nerve-racking, I just hope I do well," she said.
Isaac said his best stroke is freestyle, but his favourite is breaststroke.
His favourite thing about swimming is not only the friends made, but "making a pathway for people [with autism] to come into swimming and different sports, especially because it's not in the Paralympics yet".
The Howells train with coach Ben Seamer at Valley Aquatic Club, who said they're both showing improvement in training.
"They're both swimming the best they have been," he said.
"They're hitting their best times and continuing to improve across a range of different strokes."
A Gofundme fundraiser has been set up to help with the cost to compete in France, with a goal of $20,000.
The Virtus Global Games are on in Vichy, France from June 4 to 10.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
