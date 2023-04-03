The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Red Cross calls for 70 extra blood donors in Maitland over Easter

April 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blood being donated at Lifeblood. Picture supplied.
Blood being donated at Lifeblood. Picture supplied.

There's an interesting way to burn off extra calories over Easter, and it involves rolling up your sleeves and saving lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.