There's an interesting way to burn off extra calories over Easter, and it involves rolling up your sleeves and saving lives.
People burn around 500 calories from a blood or plasma donation as the body uses energy to replace the donation.
Lifeblood executive director of Donor Services Cath Stone said that's the equivalent of approximately 12 mini Easter eggs.
"While this may be good news for your tastebuds, it is even better news for the thousands of Australians who need your blood over the Easter period," Ms Stone said.
"Easter is traditionally a quieter time in our donor centres because people take the opportunity to go on holiday, but the need for blood does not stop."
In other news:
Maitland Donor Centre needs 70 additional donors to roll up their sleeves - particularly people with O and A blood types.
It's open on Good Friday from 8am to 3pm, Easter Saturday from 7.30am to 2.30pm, closed Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday from 8am to 3pm.
Thousands of people will need blood this Easter, including trauma and emergency patients, women in childbirth and people being treated for cancer.
One donation can save up to three lives.
If saving lives and enjoying more Easter eggs are not incentive enough, a study of Australian blood donors found giving blood also boosts your mood.
"Our researchers found most donors felt less stress and more joy as they progressed through their donation," Ms Stone said.
To book an appointment call 13 14 95, book online at www.lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.