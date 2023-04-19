The Maitland Mercury
Women's bowls: East Maitland Bowling Club sisters battle it out for champion status

Updated April 19 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Hunter River District women's open singles bowls finalists Kathy Wilton and Simone Smith at East Maitland Bowling Club. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Sisters Kathy Wilton and Simone Smith have just made history as the first siblings in more than 30 years to compete against each other in the Hunter River District women's open singles bowls final.

