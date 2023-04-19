Sisters Kathy Wilton and Simone Smith have just made history as the first siblings in more than 30 years to compete against each other in the Hunter River District women's open singles bowls final.
After a heated three days of competition against bowlers from all over the district, the sisters found themselves competing against each other for the title of Hunter River District women's open singles champion 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 19.
Kathy ended up taking home the champion title after a nail-bitingly close three hour game, winning 25-24.
She will now compete at the regional final in Scone on Sunday, May 28.
Both sisters, who play for East Maitland Bowling Club, said ahead of the game that they would feel like winners no matter who won, as they were able to see their sibling succeed.
"We will be happy for each other no matter who wins, you're still a winner, you've still come runner up," Simone said.
"Some people might be catty that way, but we're not," Kathy added.
"We're very happy to be with each other and enjoy the other person's win."
The sisters, who are originally from Dungog, said it feels funny to compete against each other as they usually play pairs.
They are pairs champions at East Maitland Bowling Club, and Simone is the club singles champion.
Both Kathy, 57, and Simone, 49, find the game more difficult than the average person, as they have the degenerative nerve disease Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT), which affects their muscles and nerves.
After being diagnosed with CMT, they both agree bowls has been vital to their mental health.
"It has been a life saver," Kathy said.
"It [CMT] affects your nerves and your muscles, just eats it so it's similar to MS but it's not life threatening.
"You do get depressed, I had to give up work and things like that and that's when our sister said why don't you come along and try bowls."
Due to their CMT symptoms, both women get physically tired playing bowls.
"We could go disability and play with them, but we still want to do this until a time comes where we can't," Simone said.
The duo first got into bowls when their sister suggested it. Now, they, their two other sisters and their dad are all involved in the game.
They said it was overwhelming at first being the new girls, especially coming from a small town, but the other players at East Maitland Bowling Club were very welcoming.
"It's a great club to play for," they said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
