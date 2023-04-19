The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Heavy traffic expected in Maitland on Saturday for Groovin the Moo

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased traffic is expected on the New England Highway at Maitland this Saturday for Groovin the Moo. Pictures by Marina Neil (L) and Max Mason-Hubers.
Increased traffic is expected on the New England Highway at Maitland this Saturday for Groovin the Moo. Pictures by Marina Neil (L) and Max Mason-Hubers.

Transport for NSW is expecting heavier than usual traffic in Maitland on Saturday as large crowds attend Groovin the Moo at the showground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.