Transport for NSW is expecting heavier than usual traffic in Maitland on Saturday as large crowds attend Groovin the Moo at the showground.
Due to festival-goers making their way to and from the event, held on Saturday, April 22, traffic delays can be expected on the New England Highway at Cessnock Road and Les Darcy Drive.
A 40km/h speed limit and traffic control will be in place on Les Darcy Drive.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and exercise caution as there will also be increased pedestrian activity in the vicinity.
Motorists travelling to Groovin the Moo or in the area on Saturday should allow extra travel times and expect delays throughout the day.
Consider alternative routes or travelling outside the peak crowd arrival/departure times to avoid some of the delays.
Motorists are reminded to plan their journey and drive to the conditions.
For more information on getting to the grounds, including parking and public transport options, visit www.transportnsw.info.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
