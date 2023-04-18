Andy and Travis' brew 'travla' has star power and tastes great to boot

Both Maitland and Newcastle basketball fans gave celebrity brewers Andy Allen and Vikings star Travis Fimmel's new lager 'travla' the thumbs up at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night.
Not only is travla unequalled on the star endorsement category, even seasoned beer drinkers agreed it tasted great.
Of course the verdict may have had a little to do with Allen's status as a homegrown star and former Mustangs player and Fimmel's roguish good looks and charm brought to the screen in his character Ragnor Lothbruk in the hit series Vikings.
"Some of the shit that we brewed, it was no good, so I think we went through about four versions until we got to what we like," Allen said.
The party continued at The Grand Junction where the Mustangs players fresh from victories in the men's and women's games got to toast victory with a travla or three.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
