The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Andy and Travis' brew 'travla' has star power and tastes great to boot

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both Maitland and Newcastle basketball fans gave celebrity brewers Andy Allen and Vikings star Travis Fimmel's new lager 'travla' the thumbs up at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.