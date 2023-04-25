The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hundreds flock to historic town for Morpeth Anzac Day service 2023

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people lined Morpeth's main street to applaud veterans and their families as they marched towards the cenotaph, ahead of the Anzac Day service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.