Club fundraising for Mark Hughes Foundation as show of support for Hunter Ward

June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Hunter Ward with his favourite player, Newcastle Jets games-record holder Jason Hoffman after a match earlier this year. Picture supplied
Maitland Junior Football Club will hold a special round over the weekend to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) as a show of support after one of their players was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

