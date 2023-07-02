Maitland retained their one point lead at the top of the Hunter Rugby premier competition after holding-off University to win 24-24 on Saturday.
The Students raced out to a 14-0 lead at Bernie Curran Oval before the Blacks hit-back with a try to winger Aiden Precopis.
Maitland five-eighth Hare Meihana scored a try before half-time to give the visitors a slender 15-14 lead at the break.
A quick-fire try double to centre Mick Taylor opened up a 25-14 lead for Maitland, the biggest of the match heading into the final 20 minutes.
University would not go away though and scored two tries of their own to ensure a nervy finish for the visitors.
The Students could have snatched the win but missed a late conversion attempt after five-eighth Murray Sutherland scored a try in the 71st minute.
"It was typical Uni. They kept coming," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham told ACM. "Our guys showed a fair bit of resilience to hold them off.
"Firstly to come back from 14-0 down. Uni came out full of energy. Our guys were a bit lethargic to start with.
"Once we started to play a bit more direct and ball security tightened up, we had some joy.
"Our bigger boys got us on the front foot. Dane Corben in the centres was really good. He did a lot of work in defence but also in attack he had some good carries."
Maitland are one point ahead of Merewether on the ladder who thrashed Southern Beaches on Saturday.
The Blacks host Hamilton this Saturday at Marcellin Park, the Hawks are coming off a 32-22 loss to Wanderers.
