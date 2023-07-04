The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter riders Cameron Dunker and Braxsen Anderson chase track championship

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nation's top junior dirt track riders will head to Barleigh Ranch Raceway on July 8 and 9 for the Australian Junior Track Championship. Picture file
The nation's top junior dirt track riders will head to Barleigh Ranch Raceway on July 8 and 9 for the Australian Junior Track Championship. Picture file

Up-and-coming stars Cameron Dunker and Braxsen Anderson will headline the Australian Junior Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch Raceway this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.