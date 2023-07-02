The Maitland Mercury
Legacy Centenary Torch Relay will come through Maitland on July 11

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 3 2023 - 6:00am
An Australian torch bearer at a Queensland cauldron lighting ceremony. Picture Legacy.
It's not long now until 30 torch bearers, accompanied by bagpipes and drums, will march from Maitland to East Maitland for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.

