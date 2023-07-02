It's not long now until 30 torch bearers, accompanied by bagpipes and drums, will march from Maitland to East Maitland for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.
The relay, presented by Defence Health, commemorates 100 years of Legacy's support of Australian Defence Force members, who have given their life or health in service to Australia, and their families.
The relay will begin on Tuesday, July 11 with an opening ceremony at the Maitland Park cenotaph at 9am.
The torch will leave the cenotaph at 10am and travel down Church Street, High Street, the New England Highway to East Maitland, then William Street, Lawes Street and High Street.
The relay will end in East Maitland for a cauldron lighting. Maitland's torch bearers are made up of 17 non-legacy affiliated marchers, and 13 Legacy and junior Legacy beneficiaries or 'legatees'.
Maitland resident Rhonda Daniel is one of the torch bearers, and said she feels strongly about what Legacy does for the defence community.
"It's nice to know that, they (families) are not forgotten, if something happens there are organisations like Legacy there for them," she said.
Also among the Maitland torch bearers is All Saints College year seven student Heather Peters, who is relaying in memory of her grandfather.
The community is encouraged to cheer on the torch bearers as they relay through the city.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.