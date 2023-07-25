The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic relocates to larger space after demand surges

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 25 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic staff Hariklia Nadiotis, Dr Alvin Phua, principal Dr Anna Brummitt, Dr Mary Boyling, Vicki Rigby and Harry Brummitt. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic staff Hariklia Nadiotis, Dr Alvin Phua, principal Dr Anna Brummitt, Dr Mary Boyling, Vicki Rigby and Harry Brummitt. Picture by Chloe Coleman

The doctors at Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic can now save more lives, now they've moved to a new location with double the treatment rooms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.