The doctors at Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic can now save more lives, now they've moved to a new location with double the treatment rooms.
Since buying the business three years ago, owners Glenn and Dr Anna Brummitt have caught more than 3000 skin cancers across their Maitland and Medowie clinics, and grown from having three to seven doctors.
Now, demand has grown so much in Maitland they have moved from their Albion Street clinic to their new premises at 1 Johnson Street, near Hungry Jacks.
The new clinic features state-of-the-art laser technology for all medical-grade laser skin treatments, as well as plenty of rooms for skin cancer checks and surgeries.
Mr Brummitt said huge demand in Maitland has driven their change of premises.
"We've come to a place that's twice the size and double the number of rooms, because our demand is so high," he said.
"To meet that demand we've taken on more doctors and we've moved here."
The accredited skin cancer doctors at Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic are Anna Brummitt, Paul Bilokopytov, Mary Boyling, Bill Owen, Alvin Phua, Evelyn Thompson and Iqbal Meeran.
Principal doctor Anna Brummitt was a general practitioner in Nelson Bay for seven years before purchasing the practice to specialise in skin.
Mr Brummitt said it's vital for Maitland residents to get their skin checked once a year after they turn 18, as Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world.
"We find thousands of cancers every year between here and our sister clinic Port Stephens Skin Cancer Clinic in Medowie," he said.
"The message is get your skin checked every year."
All procedures and surgeries are performed in-house at the clinic, and there are both male and female doctors available if patients have a preference.
"Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world, that's a fact," Mr Brummitt said.
"If people get in and if they do the checks once a year, then they normally get spotted early and the sooner we catch them, the better the end result."
No referral is needed to attend Maitland Skin Cancer Clinic. If you're due for a skin check up or for more information, visit maitlandskincancerclinic.com.au or call 4933 0644.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.