NBL1 East quarter finals begin with the Maitland Mustangs traveling to Sydney

By Ben Carr
Updated July 25 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
James Hunter in action against Norths Bears at the Maitland Federation Centre earlier this season. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Both Maitland men's and women's teams will make the short trip to Sydney this Saturday as they begin their quest to be named NBL1 East conference finals champions.

