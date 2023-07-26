Lochinvar student Katelyn Lawrence will perform in front of thousands this week when she takes on a vocalist role in this year's ASPIRE performance.
Six months of rehearsing has finally come to fruition, and more than 150 students from across the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese set to perform over four days at Newcastle's Civic Theatre, from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.
This year, the Catholic Schools Office ASPIRE production is called The Pirate Code, and follows a group of pirates on the hunt for lost treasure, with powerful music from the likes of Queen, Adele and Pat Benetar raising emotion at every turn.
Miss Lawrence is a vocalist on Captain Lucy's crew, singing in every song and landing three solos; Dog Days are Over by Florence and the Machine, Salute by Little Mix and Fighter by Christina Aguilera.
Miss Lawrence said she's loved being a part of ASPIRE.
"I've really loved the experience. It's just a chance for me to hang out with friends and pursue something in the creative field that I really enjoy," she said.
The group has been rehearsing since February in a mix of group rehearsals and at home practice, and Miss Lawrence said it's all been worth it.
"It's very tiring, they're long days, but being in costume just makes the performance so much better, you feel the character and the energy a lot more," she said.
This is not her first time performing in ASPIRE, Miss Lawrence was first a part of the cast in 2017. She one day hopes to be a creative arts teacher, and will study music and drama next year at university.
Miss Lawrence said the performance is vocally challenging, but she wouldn't have it any other way.
"That's a part of the fun to be able to showcase your ability at its best," she said.
The lead character Captain Lucy is played by fellow Maitland student Mackenzie Thomson, from All Saints College.
ASPIRE 2023 - The Pirate Code is on at the Civic Theatre from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.
While matinee shows are sold out, tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday night's shows here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
