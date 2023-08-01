The Maitland Mercury
ARTC Rutherford donates to Carrie's Place, Hunter Food Relief, Samaritans

August 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Carrie's Place events and fundraising coordinator Rebekah Sadlier and ARTC Rutherford area manager maintenance services Tara Andrews. Picture supplied
Those doing it tough in Maitland will benefit from donation made to Carrie's Place and Samaritans from the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Rutherford.

