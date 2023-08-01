Those doing it tough in Maitland will benefit from donation made to Carrie's Place and Samaritans from the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Rutherford.
The ARTC Rutherford team has donated blankets, sleeping bags, groceries and money to a range of organisations.
With the help of Pillow Talk Rutherford, the ARTC donated 28 blankets to Carrie's Place. The team also donated ten sleeping bags and $250 of food vouchers, to help women in need.
Samaritans, which operates out of St Christopher's Anglican Church, Rutherford received 50 sleeping bags to give to those needing to keep warm this winter.
The ARTC also donated fresh food, groceries and containers to help the Hunter Food Relief Centre, which operates out of the Cessnock Uniting Church kitchen, to prepare some of the 300 meals they make every week.
The funding was made possible through ARTC's annual community giving campaign, which supports worthy causes through local regional community groups.
ARTC Hunter Valley group executive Wayne Johnson said the organisation is proud to support worthy initiatives.
"At ARTC we have a strong focus on empowering our people to connect with the local communities in which they live, work and visit," he said.
"It's why our team cares a lot about the role our business plays in the regions in which we operate, and why we support local organisations and initiatives that help create a strong and vibrant community."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.