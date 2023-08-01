The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Peter Margetts to drive outback in Cure 4 Cystic Fibrosis Great Escape rally

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
August 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony MulQuiney (left) and Peter Margetts start the CF Cure Great Escape car rally on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Ben Carr
Tony MulQuiney (left) and Peter Margetts start the CF Cure Great Escape car rally on Saturday, August 12. Picture by Ben Carr

Peter Margetts will buckle-up once again for a nine-day adventure across outback Australia in an effort to raise funds in the fight against cystic fibrosis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.