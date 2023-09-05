The Pickers and Blacks are basking in a landmark year for Maitland's rugby clubs after both tasted premiership success during the same season for the first time in 40 years.
The Pickers joined the Blacks as first grade premiers on Saturday after cruising to a 46-10 victory against South Newcastle in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final.
While the Pickers defended their premiership, the Blacks broke a 24-year drought by defeating Merewether 32-26 in the Hunter Rugby decider at No. 2 Sportsground on Saturday, August 27.
Speaking after Maitland's dominant win against Souths, Pickers club president John Gorman said their is a mutual respect between the two clubs.
"With the rugby, we've been texting each other over the last couple of weeks as well, it's just great for the town, the sport's good, everything's going good," he said.
While in some circles there is little love lost between the rival rugby codes, Blacks president Pat Howard said that is not the case in Maitland.
"We've exchanged messages, John and Frank Lawler and myself and wishing each other the best and we always sort of promote it on our social pages as well," he said.
"They wished us well last week and we did the same this week - it only benefits the town really if we can all work together."
As was the case this year, both the Pickers and Blacks were minor and major premiers in 1983.
Led by captain-coach Robert Finch, the Pickers defeated Coalfields rivals Cessnock 20-12 in the famous '83 decider.
Maitland led the Goannas 16-6 for much of the match with second-rower Michael Byrne scoring two tries.
In the Newcastle Rugby Union, the Blacks defeated Waratah 12-9 in the grand final at the old No.2 Sportsground. In a try-less final, a field goal decided the match after the sides kicked three penalty goals each.
Maitland Rugby Club life member Geoff Gollege said the Blacks were a strong outfit that season.
"We had a pretty good year, we were like I said minor premiers by a couple of points but I think we beat Mayfield East in the major semi-final," he said.
The former Blacks coach was on the sideline as Maitland broke their premiership drought against Merewether two weekends ago.
"It was also really good to see them beat the Greens who have always been a bit of a nemesis against Maitland, although we did have one of our biggest wins in 1983 against the Greens at Lorn Park," he said.
"We beat them 50-0 and at that stage they were running third or fourth in the comp so that was a good day for us."
Gollege noted it was also good to see the Pickers defeat the Merewether based South Newcastle, piling on 38 unanswered points in a dominant first half performance.
While it has taken 40 years for the double to be repeated, 1969 was the last time Maitland won grand finals in three football codes. That year the Magpies defeated Mayfield United in the premier soccer grand final to complete the trifecta.
