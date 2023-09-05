The Maitland Mercury
Changed traffic conditions on Golden Highway from New England Highway to Range Road

Updated September 6 2023 - 5:57am, first published 5:49am
A map showing the detour on Range Road. Image supplied.
Motorists are advised of the temporary closure of the Golden Highway near Whittingham this weekend to complete building a new roundabout.

