The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm officially opens Ngarramalingiil yarning circle

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new yarning circle at St Bede's Catholic College is already fostering community, connection and learning, while respecting the Wonnarua land the school is on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.