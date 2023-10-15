The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland for Yes campaign vows to fight on despite resounding No vote

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes campaigners Macauley Blissett and Campbell Knox at Kurri Kurri Public School polling booth on Saturday, October 14. Picture by Marina Neil
Yes campaigners Macauley Blissett and Campbell Knox at Kurri Kurri Public School polling booth on Saturday, October 14. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland for Yes campaign manager Caitlin Coombe said despite an overwhelming referendum defeat on Saturday night, her organisation will continue to push for change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.