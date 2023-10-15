Police seek help in tracking down alleged domestic violence offenders

Port Stephens and Hunter Police have released photos of several people wanted on warrants for domestic violence offences.
Under the auspices of Operation Amorak, the statewide crack down on domestic violence offences, police have released the details of four people from the Hunter wanted on warrants.
Brodie Gilbert is wanted on a warrant issued by Newcastle Local Court for domestic violence related offences including malicious damage and drive a motor vehicle with malicious intent.
Gilbert is known to frequent the Medowie and Hawks Nest areas.
Nikita O'Brien is wanted on a warrant issued by Blacktown Local Court for domestic violence offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
O'Brien is known to frequent the Metford area.
Craig Stallard is wanted on a warrant issued by Maitland Local Court for offences including malicious damage, assault and stalking.
Stallard is known to frequent Gillieston Heights and Mayfield.
Allirah Clark is wanted on a warrant issued by Maitland Local Court for offences including assault assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Clark is known to frequent the Tenambit area.
Anyone with information about any of the four people's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.