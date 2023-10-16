Bolwarra Uniting Church reopens after major renovations

Members of Bolwarra Uniting Church are celebrating the completion of major renovations to their church, worth more than $140,000.
It now has a new entry with wheelchair access, new inside toilet facilities and a vestry, plus the church has been turned around to make it a more functional space.
On Sunday, October 8 about 80 members of the church community gathered to celebrate the occasion and have a special morning tea.
Hunter Uniting Church presbytery minister Reverend Graham Perry performed the official opening by unveiling a plaque to commemorate the renovations.
The renovations were made possible from congregation fund raising, donations and a government grant of $142,400 from the NSW Government Department of Enterprise and Trade, The Office of Responsible Gambling, Round 3 Grants NSW.
The renovations were undertaken by Maitland construction company, Hama Constructions, which generously donated painting for part of the interior and ceiling when church funding was exhausted.
"We are very grateful to Mark Chapman from Hama Constructions for this very generous donation. Mark was excellent to work with on this project," said project manager Louise Trist.
The church is now an invaluable community space available for hire. This is the only community facility of its kind in the Bolwarra area and this side of the Hunter River.
"This renovation has been made possible through the tireless efforts of the congregation and it is wonderful we have been able to bring this dream to fruition," said church chairman Steve Bentham.
