Bolwarra Uniting Church reopens after major renovations

By Newsroom
October 16 2023 - 11:51am
Bolwarra Uniting Church chairperson Steven Bentham with Peree Watson, Maitland concillor Sally Halliday, Hunter Uniting Church Presbytery Minister Rev Graham Perry and member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell. Picture supplied
Members of Bolwarra Uniting Church are celebrating the completion of major renovations to their church, worth more than $140,000.

