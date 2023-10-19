The Maitland Mercury
Woman and dog recovering after being attacked by two unleashed dogs in Rutherford

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 20 2023 - 10:30am
Kelly Lawn and her Dingo x Husky Floki, who were attacked on Sunday, October 15 on their regular morning walk. Picture supplied
Kelly Lawn and her Dingo x Husky Floki, who were attacked on Sunday, October 15 on their regular morning walk. Picture supplied

A routine Sunday morning walk quickly turned into the unthinkable for Kelly Lawn and her service dog Floki when they were set upon by two unleashed dogs.

