A woman has been hospitalised after being attacked by two dogs on Sunday morning at Rutherford.
NSW Ambulance were called to an animal attack on Harvey Road, Rutherford at about 6am on Sunday, October 15.
Paramedics treated the woman in her 30s and transported her to Maitland Hospital.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health said she was in a stable condition in Maitland Hospital on Monday.
The Mercury was unable to obtain an updated condition on Tuesday.
A social media post in the 'Rutherford, Aberglasslyn, Maitland & Surrounding Areas Community Forum' group details the alleged attack.
"This morning my friend and her service dog were mauled by a black German Shepherd and a light grey pitbull/staffy," the post said.
"If you saw blood all over the footpath there today that is why.
"Thankfully some people heard her screams and came with stick and beat the dogs off of her and her dog until they detached and ran away."
The post said the woman's service dog has been treated by vets for puncture wounds to the bone.
A spokesperson for Maitland City Council said its rangers are aware of the incident.
"Council rangers are aware that two unidentified dogs were involved in an incident on Sunday morning," the spokesperson said.
"At this juncture, investigations into the incident are ongoing, and we cannot issue any further details.
"If you see a dog or pet on the loose out of hours, don't approach the animal and call our out of hours customer experience number on 02 4934 9700."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.