Lawn sprinklers around Maitland have been stopped in their tracks after mother nature unleashed a deluge on the Lower Hunter.
The welcomed reprieve has brought tiny green shoots to once dry and crunchy lawns across Maitland's east and west.
With weekend temperatures expected to stay in the low 20s there's a good chance the welcomed moisture will soak into the ground.
While Maitland had a decent 25.6 millimetres, the weather system brought bigger totals to the north and east.
Dungog had a whopping 101 millimetres to lunch time on Friday. Seaham received 70.5 millimetres in the same timeframe, Tocal had 50.4mm and Cessnock had 56.8.
A low pressure centre was expected to form north of the Hunter on Friday, signalling more showers for the region.
The deluge is a welcomed reprieve for farmers, who were dealing with stagnant pastures and falling soil moisture levels. Some farmers have been relying on their irrigation infrastructure to nourish young crops and grow pastures.
Oakhampton farmer Austin Breiner felt the deluge would replenish soil moisture levels in the short term but hot and dry temperatures in the next few weeks would counteract it.
Maitland is expected to reach 21 degrees on Saturday and 27 on Sunday. It will be 33 degrees on Monday.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s for the rest of the week. No more rain is expected over the next seven days.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.