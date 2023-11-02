MONARCHS OF THE SKY
MORPETH GALLERY
A gorgeous $250,000 artwork by Brisbane artist Stephen Jesic, depicting a family of wedge-tailed eagles, will be on display at Morpeth Gallery from Thursday to Sunday for four weeks until November 19. The work took 2632 hours to paint, and is 2.3 metres x 1.4 metres which is the same wingspan as an adult wedge-trailed eagle. Morpeth Gallery is at 5 Green Street, Morpeth. It's open from 10am to 5pm and entry is free.
BITTER AND TWISTED
MAITLAND GAOL
Bitter and Twisted is back this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, the historic Maitland Gaol will be transformed with craft beer, delicious food and great live music. The highly anticipated festival caters for everyone with an 18+ extravaganza on Saturday, and all ages family fun on Sunday with free entry for kids under 17. Tickets are available from $50 at www.bitterandtwisted.com.au. Read more on page 4.
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND
RAIL MUSEUM
Experience the allure of South Maitland Railways on Sunday from 10am to 3pm, witnessing the enduring fascination surrounding its well preserved Victorian railway, defying the advancements of the digital era. The museum offers interpretive exhibits and a collection of railway equipment, tools and historical artifacts, providing a glimpse into the railway's heritage and significance. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-rail-museum-open-day.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
THE SHOWGROUND
Maitland Showground is hosting the monthly Maitland Community Markets on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. There'll be a diverse array of stalls showcasing a mix of new and vintage items, along with an assortment of food and entertainment, ensuring there's something for every visitor to enjoy. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au/attractions-events/markets for updates.
SPORTING HISTORY
MORPETH MUSEUM
Explore Morpeth Museum's Sporting History exhibition this weekend from 11am to 2pm daily, showcasing Maitland's sporting achievements through archived photographs of local and international teams alongside their compelling stories. The exhibition is enhanced by a short video presentation celebrating diverse local sports, culminating in an enthusiastic rendition of "Ole, Ole, Ole" by the crowd, contributing to the vibrant museum experience.
