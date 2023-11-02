A gorgeous $250,000 artwork by Brisbane artist Stephen Jesic, depicting a family of wedge-tailed eagles, will be on display at Morpeth Gallery from Thursday to Sunday for four weeks until November 19. The work took 2632 hours to paint, and is 2.3 metres x 1.4 metres which is the same wingspan as an adult wedge-trailed eagle. Morpeth Gallery is at 5 Green Street, Morpeth. It's open from 10am to 5pm and entry is free.