Maitland Town Hall holds a special place in Dominique Hepworth's heart.
Principal of 5678 Academy of Dance, Dominique has been dancing on the iconic building's stage since 1988.
Saturday, December 16 will mark a special event at Maitland Town Hall for Dominique, when her students will be among the first to take to the stage since COVID lockdown closed the building.
That closure was extended when council carried out major refurbishments on the site but according to Dominique, it's been worth the wait.
This year's 5678 dance concert will be the first time in three years the Rutherford-based academy has been able to hold its concert in the building.
Dominique said she was honoured to be one of the first to be shown the improvements.
"Although it's only a building, I felt a sense of pride," she said.
The refurbishments include new dressing rooms, a green room for performers and a new stage loading dock and Dominique said she was brought to tears when she saw the changes.
"It is such a grand venue and it really is so great for our community," she said.
Dominique said the refurbishments provide everything performers need.
"They're really modern, with lights all around the mirrors and ensuites built into the dressing rooms," she said.
Maitland City Council spokesperson Kelly Baldwin said 5678 has been a hirer of the town hall for many years.
"This year, two other dance schools have hired the venue for rehearsals and concerts," she said.
"The variety of bookings we have shows us that the town hall remains a much loved and treasured venue within our community."
Dominique said she is excited to welcome back a new generation of dancers who will begin to make new memories on the stage.
"I love that so many Maitland dancers have such fond memories of performing here," she said.
