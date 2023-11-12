The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Skippers claim three hauls of five-wickets in Maitland cricket

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 12 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Suburbs skipper Jordan Callinan, pictured in action against Tenambit Morpeth last season, took 7-52 against the Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn.
Northern Suburbs skipper Jordan Callinan, pictured in action against Tenambit Morpeth last season, took 7-52 against the Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn.

The captains in the field delivered in the heat of battle with three hauls of five-wickets or more and a fourth effort of three wickets and a run-out in Maitland cricket on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.