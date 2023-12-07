The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pumpkin farmers say the honey bee delay was not a gourd idea

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
December 7 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland pumpkin farmers are thousands of dollars out of pocket after a lack of pollination has destroyed the annual crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.