The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/History
Our History

100 years on speedway remains drawcard for Hunter motorsport fans

By Jennifer Buffier
Updated December 17 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:29am
A photo of a portion of the crowd at Maitlands first speedway meeting on December 15, 1923. Picture supplied
Many people question whether motorcycle speedway began in Maitland on Friday, December 15, 1923, but others credit Maitland with this badge of honour.

