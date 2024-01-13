Hunter's Rohan Tungate wins 2024 Australian Solo Speedway title

The Hunter's Rohan Tungate has been crowned the 2024 Australian Solo Speedway Championship.
Going into the final round five points behind three-time Australian champion Max Fricke, Tungate added the 2024 crown to his 2018 title after finishing second behind Brady Kurtz at the final on Saturday night at Gillman in South Australia.
The Pelaw Main rider was in scintillating form scoring four wins and a third to finish equal-highest qualifier with Kurtz on 13 points, while Fricke scraped into the semi-finals with eight points.
Tungate won semi-final 1 ahead of reigning champion Jack Holder and both advanced to the final.
Fricke's championship hopes were dashed in semi-final 2 missing a spot in the final, meaning Tungate only needed to finish in the final to win the title.
An elated Tungate thanked his support crew saying it wouldn't have been possible without them.
"I'm so happy I don't have many words right now," he posted.
"Tough series but we got there in the end."
Jack Holder finished third in the title race on 60 points, Jaimon Lidsey was fourth on 59 and Brady Kurtz who won the last two rounds was fifth on 53.
Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering was eighth equal on 41 points with Newcastle's Sam Masters.
A model of consistency Tungate scored 16 points after finishing second in the round one final to Fricke (15 points), he won a shortened round two at Kurri Kurri to collect 14 points and increase his lead to three points from Fricke.
Fricke won round three in Albury collecting 16 points to take the title lead by two points from Tungate who scored 11.
In the penultimate round at Mildura, Fricke scored 16 to extend his lead to five, but ultimately it wasn't enough to deny the Hunter rider.
