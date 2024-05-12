Pickers celebrate O'Donnell's 100th game with strong win

The Maitland Pickers celebrated Chad O'Donnell's 100th first grade game with the club with a 34-12 win against Lakes United at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
O'Donnell was among the Pickers' best scoring a try and delivering a typically strong performance in both attack and defence as he has so often done since joining the club from Western Suburbs in 2020.
The Pickers returned to the winner's circle after a loss to Wests and draw last round with Cessnock.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said it was a great to get the win in O'Donnell's milestone game.
"It's always nice to get a win in the milestone game and that was 100 games for Maitland for Chaddy," Lantry said.
"I think loyalty can be something that's few and far between these days as players chase a little bit more money or a better opportunity and are prepared to sacrifice relationships and experiences with the group they have been with.
"To see Chaddy turn in 100 first grade games is something pretty special for all of us. It's a significant milestone. To do it with one club is pretty special.
"He is great to have around our group, he has so many qualities which make our team environment so much better.
"He has actually agreed to to terms to the end of 2026 so he will probably crack the 150 with us as well."
Lantry said after a tough gritty start the Pickers were able to run away from a quality Lakes United team on Saturday.
Ethan Parry, Daniel Ticehurst, Harrison Spruce, Luke Knight and Peter Wilson all crossed for tries and Brock Lamb kicked five of six conversion attempts.
"It was tight in the first half, but I was really pleased with how we started in the second half. We got some early points and didn't look back," he said.
"Lakes are a very good team, they are well coached. They've got some really big outside backs as well as a couple of big bodies in the middle.
"We knew they were going to challenge us and we ensured we prepare well for what was coming.
"I thought we handled their guys through the middle third quite well and created some opportunities ourselves when they presented.
The Pickers were without regular starting back-rowers Mitch Cullen and Reid Alchin, who were both out with injuries, and fullback Dan Langbridge who is recovering from a fractured finger picked up at a training camp with the Australian Touch Football squad.
Harrison Spruce and Joe Barber stepped into the back-row role and performed strongly.
"I thought they did a really good job for us. Sprucey, in particular, played out of position and it was Barbs first 80 minute opportunity in first grade and I thought they were really good," Lantry said.
"Sopes (Matt Soper-Lawler) was excellent at the back and Gary Anderson played his best game this season with us as well. There were some really good contributors across the board."
The Newcastle RL takes a break next weekend for the City v Country representative clash which features four Pickers players O'Donnell, Soper-Lawler and forwards Jayden Butterfield and James Taylor.
"It's timely for us. We hope to have Mitch and Reid back for Wyong (Round 6, May 25), but if they are not close to being right we won't take a risk with them either. Dan Langbridge should be right for Wyong as well," Lantry said.
In other games on Saturday, Western Suburbs defeated Northern Hawks 34-4 at the Lakeside Complex and South Newcastle beat Wyong 18-16 at Wyong.
In games on Sunday, Kurri Kurri Bulldogs will play The Entrance at the Maitland Sportsground and Central Newcastle and Cessnock meet at the Cessnock Sportsground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.