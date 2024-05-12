The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pickers celebrate O'Donnell's 100th game with strong win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 12 2024 - 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chad O'Donnell celebrates his 100th first grade game for the Maitland Pickers with his family. Picture supplied.
Chad O'Donnell celebrates his 100th first grade game for the Maitland Pickers with his family. Picture supplied.

The Maitland Pickers celebrated Chad O'Donnell's 100th first grade game with the club with a 34-12 win against Lakes United at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.