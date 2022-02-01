newsletters, editors-pick-list, Maitland FC, Northern NSW NPL, Jimmy thompson, Braedyn Crowley

The Maitland Magpies opened their 2022 trial program with an impressive 2-0 win against Charlestown Azzurri at Cooks Square Park on Sunday. To the delight of Magpies fans, Jimmy Thompson and Braedyn Crowley both found the back of the net and their combination in the front third looked cohesive and dangerous. Thompson, who was recognised by his peers with the NPL NNSW Players' Player Award after an outstanding 2021 season, and former NPL NNSW Golden Boot winner Crowley will share the captaincy this year. The duo kept the Azzurri defence, led by former Newcastle Jets captain Nigel Boogaard, guessing and worked particularly well with Alex Read and livewire New Zealander Joel Clissold. Maitland's defence was solid as it began life without long-time skipper Carl Thornton. Former Lambton Jaffas defender Will McFarlane showed his class and leadership, Magpies favourite Zach Thomas seemed to relish his additional responsibilities up back and Paul Blitz looked very comfortable in goal. Handling the game Magpies assistant coach Gavin Wolfe said it was a very good hit out particularly as it was the first trial of the new year after a game against Edgeworth before Christmas. "The boys have been putting a lot of hard work on the training pitch and I think it was evident out there. They were pretty sharp and reasonably fit, it was a good start for us," Wolfe said. Wolfe was delighted in the performances of new additions to the line up McFarlane and Clissold. "Will McFarlane was very good, he brings a lot of experience to our backline," Wolfe said. "Obviously Carl Thornton is a difficult player to replace, but in Will we've got a good replacement. He is a strong leader at the back and a good communicator and I really think he will help us out. "Joel (Clissold) came across and joined the squad early January from New Zealand. "He has played reasonable level football in New Zealand and he is looking for a chance to break into some of the higher leagues in Australia and we're happy to give him the opportunity. "He has fitted in really well with the squad, he buzzes around out on the paddock, he has a really good energy level." Wolfe said the way the front third worked together was particularly pleasing. "We've got a luxury of resources up front. We've got Jimmy Thompson and Braedyn Crowley. We've also got young Ty Cousins who did an amazing job for us last year and guys like Alex Read and potentially Jarryd Sutherland there as well who we can throw into that top third," he said. The Magpies are gearing up their trial program and play Adamstown at Adamstown on Wednesday, February 2, and Lake Macquarie City at Macquarie Field on Saturday, February 5. There will also be trials against New Lambton, Coffs Harbour, Valentine and Edgeworth. Maitland's opening game of the NPL season is under lights on Friday, March 4, away to Lambton Jaffas. IN OTHER SPORTS NEWS:

