Emergency services were called to a home in Thornton on Sunday, February 6 shortly after 12.15pm, after reports a child had received serious burns whilst in the home's kitchen. A spokesperson for NSW Police said the one-year-old boy was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Westmead Children's Hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said four paramedic road crews and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter were dispatched. Paramedics treated the child for burns to the head, neck, chest and chin on arrival. He was transported to the new Maitland Hospital and airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital in a stable condition. A spokesperson for Westmead Children's Hospital said the child was discharged on Sunday, the same day he was brought in. In the news: Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

