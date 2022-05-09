St Nicholas Early Education Chisholm has almost doubled its capacity for child care after recent expansions and renovations.
The child care provider has gone from offering 77 places to now being able to offer 134 places for children aged 0 to 5.
Advertisement
The expansion includes a dedicated preschool facility and large natural outdoor play space.
Historically, the centre has had a long waiting list, and the expansion has let the staff welcome new families as well as offer existing families extra days of care.
In the news:
Centre director at St Nicholas Early Education Chisholm, Renae Smith said the expansion caters to the needs of the growing community.
"My favourite part is being able to welcome more families in, to really cater for the community," she said.
Ms Smith said there has been a great response from parents and children.
"Just to see that new environment being utilised for the three to fives; it's purpose built for that age group so it's particularly nice to see the risky play and things like that, that they're able to do now."
The outdoor expansion features bicycle tracks, dry river beds, large sandstone sandpits, climbing structures and obstacle courses.
Indoors, there are open-plan rooms that offer play-based learning and a home-like environment.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.