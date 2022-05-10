The Maitland Mercury
Steve Meyn takes over from retiring chair Trevor Robinson at The Mutual Bank

May 10 2022 - 2:46am
CHANGE: The Mutual Bank's new chair Steve Meyn with retiring chair Trevor Robinson. Picture: Supplied.

There's been a changing of the guard at The Mutual Bank with long standing chair Trevor Robinson retiring and the board electing current director Steve Meyn as its eleventh chair.

