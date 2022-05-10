There's been a changing of the guard at The Mutual Bank with long standing chair Trevor Robinson retiring and the board electing current director Steve Meyn as its eleventh chair.
Mr Robinson joined the board of The Mutual Bank in 2010 and was elected chair in 2014, and said he was proud to have led The Mutual Bank through a period of unprecedented growth.
"It has been a privilege to have served as both a director and chair of a member-first organisation with such deep roots and commitment to the community as The Mutual Bank," he said.
Mr Robinson said The Mutual Bank's team have achieved a lot in the past few years, including an internal securitisation program, trading and legal name changes, new head office in East Maitland and a strategic plan to put members first.
The new chair, Mr Meyn, is Maitland born and bred.
He has over 33 years of experience as an accountant and business advisor, and is currently the chair of PKF Australia, a leading business advisory, accounting and assurance provider.
Mr Meyn praised Mr Robinson for his strong leadership during a remarkable period of growth for The Mutual Bank, which now has $1 billion in assets.
"Trevor has shown incredible leadership of The Mutual Bank during a period of industry uncertainty following the global financial crisis and the pandemic," said Mr Meyn.
"He spearheaded the progression of Maitland Mutual Building Society to becoming The Mutual Bank, as well as the establishment of the Hunter Trust which means The Mutual Bank can access additional liquidity directly from the Reserve Bank of Australia, where needed.
"I am proud to lead The Mutual Bank into its next exciting chapter as a vital and integral part of the Hunter economic landscape."
The Mutual Bank's CEO Geoff Seccombe said The Mutual Bank team wished Mr Robinson all the best and thanked him for his unwavering commitment and dedicated service during such a memorable chapter for The Mutual Bank.
